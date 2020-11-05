Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TOLL BROTHERS INC (TOL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toll Brothers, Inc. is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. It operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North and South Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California. City Living is the Company's urban development division. Its products include Traditional Home Building Product and City Living Product. Its Traditional Home Building Product includes detached homes, move-up, executive, estate, and active-adult and age-qualified lines of home.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TOLL BROTHERS INC

STOCK YARDS BANCORP INC (SYBT) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity. The wealth management and trust segment provides investment management, trust and estate administration, and retirement plan services. The Bank provides commercial and personal banking services in the Louisville, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets through 37 full service banking offices, as of December 31, 2016. The Bank also originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. Additionally, the Bank offers securities brokerage services via its branch network through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STOCK YARDS BANCORP INC

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC (KNX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., formerly Swift Transportation Company, provides truckload services in North America. The Company also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company provides its services across United States, Mexico and Canada using its dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. As of September 10, 2017, the Company had a fleet of approximately 23,000 tractors and 77,000 trailers. It operates through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation, and Barr-Nunn branded subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD - ADR (GHG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the operation of franchised hotels. The Company's hotel network is mostly comprised of franchised-and-managed hotels. The Company is dedicated to operate mid-scale hotels and its main brand is called GreenTree Inns. The Company operates its business mainly in China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD - ADR

CIGNA CORP (CI) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cigna Corporation is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company's segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate. Its Global Health Care segment aggregates the commercial and Government operating segments. Its commercial operating segment encompasses the United States commercial and certain international healthcare businesses serving employers and their employees, other groups, and individuals. Its Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life and accident insurance products in selected international markets and in the United States. Its Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life insurance, accident and specialty insurance and related services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CIGNA CORP

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. (OCFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank's principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans. The Bank also invests in other types of loans, including residential construction and consumer loans. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), securities issued by the United States Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments. The Bank originates home equity loans typically as fixed-rate loans with terms ranging from 5 to 20 years. The Bank also offers variable-rate home equity lines of credit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

