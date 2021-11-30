Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

DISCOVERY INC (DISCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Discovery, Inc. is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription products. The Company's segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services, and International Networks, which consists primarily of international television networks and digital content services. Its portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Food Network, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science and MotorTrend. The Company is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, mobile devices, video on demand (VOD), online streaming and broadband channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

BANCFIRST CORPORATION (BANF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. It conducts its operating activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank. BancFirst provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, including commercial, real estate, energy, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; trust services; and other services for both individual and corporate customers. Through its Technology and Operations Center, BancFirst provides item processing, research and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Trust services offered through BancFirst's Trust and Investment Management Division (the Trust Division) consist primarily of investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations and employee benefit plans. Its Insurance services are offered through BancFirst Insurance Services, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

