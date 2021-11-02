Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/2/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC. (EGBN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which conducts a full-service community banking business, primarily in Northern Virginia, Suburban Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The primary financial services offered by the Bank include real estate, commercial and consumer lending, as well as traditional deposit and repurchase agreement products. The Bank offers its products and services through approximately 19 banking offices, five lending centers and various electronic capabilities, including remote deposit services and mobile banking services. The Bank has three active direct subsidiaries: Bethesda Leasing, LLC, Eagle Insurance Services, LLC, and Landroval Municipal Finance, Inc. Bethesda Leasing, LLC holds title and operates real estate owned and acquired through foreclosure. Eagle Insurance Services, LLC offers access to insurance products and services through a referral program with a third-party insurance broker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

NMI HOLDINGS INC (NMIH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NMI Holdings, Inc. provides mortgage insurance (MI) through its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC) and National Mortgage Reinsurance Inc One (Re One). NMIC is its primary insurance subsidiary, which provides MI. Re One provides reinsurance to NMIC on certain insured loans after giving effect to third-party reinsurance. Its other subsidiary, NMI Services, Inc. (NMIS), provides outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has master policies with approximately 1,656 customers, including national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders and other non-bank lenders. It offers two principal types of MI products, which includes primary and pool. It also offers outsourced loan review services to mortgage originators through NMIS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP (AUB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly Union Bankshares Corporation, is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through a community bank segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates. The Company's non-bank financial services affiliates include Union Insurance Group, LLC, which provides various lines of insurance products; Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services. The community bank segment included one subsidiary bank, which provided loan, investment, and trust services to retail and commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company owns and operates grain elevator and transportation network to procure, store, clean, and transport agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley. The Company's operations are organized into three reportable business segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials. The Carbohydrate Solutions segment converts corn and wheat into products and ingredients used in the food and beverage industry, including sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, wheat flour and dextrose. The Nutrition segment engages in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of various ingredients and solutions, including plant-based proteins, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, enzymes, and other specialty food and feed ingredients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

OLD SECOND BANCORP INC (OSBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding Company. The Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank (the Bank), offers a range of financial services. The Company provides full-service banking business, which includes a range of deposit products, trust and wealth management services, and lending services, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, time deposit and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit, lease financing receivables and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations. It also provides additional services, which include acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers' checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services. Its lending activities include making commercial and consumer loans, primarily on a secured basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

