Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for TKC

Full Factor Report for TKC

BANNER CORPORATION (BANR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas. Banner Bank is also an active participant in the secondary market, engaging in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Islanders Bank is also a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Islanders Bank is a community bank, which offers similar banking services to individuals, businesses and public entities located primarily in the San Juan Islands. The Banks' primary business is that of traditional banking institutions, accepting deposits and originating loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BANNER CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for BANR

Full Factor Report for BANR

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (VIPS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company's segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities in China. Through its flash sales model, the Company sells limited quantities of discounted branded products online for limited periods of time. The Company offers diversified product offerings from over 17,000 domestic and international brands, including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products. The Company offers a range of products and services for consumers through lefeng.com, specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR

Full Guru Analysis for VIPS

Full Factor Report for VIPS

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.