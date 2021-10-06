Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/6/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CONNECTONE BANCORP INC (CNOB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Company offers a range of deposit and loan products and services. The Company also provide a range of other banking services. The Company's products and services provided include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, internet banking, treasury direct, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, and mobile banking by phone. It also offers safe deposit boxes. The Bank also offers remote deposit capture banking for business clients, providing the ability to electronically scan and transmit checks for deposit, reducing time and cost.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC (SIGI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates property and casualty insurance subsidiaries that sell products and services in the United States. The Company's segments include Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services provided in the standard marketplace. The Standard Personal Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage sold through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The E&S Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services provided to customers not obtaining coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investment segment invests insurance premiums, as well as amounts generated through its capital management strategies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE (FCNCA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a financial holding company that conducts operations through its banking subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). The Company and its subsidiaries operate approximately 542 branches in 19 states located in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States. It is focused on meeting the financial needs of individuals and commercial entities in its market areas through a wide range of retail and commercial banking services. Its loan services include various types of commercial, business and consumer lending. Deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. First Citizens Wealth Management provides advisory services encompassing a range of client deliverables. These deliverables include wealth planning, discretionary investment advisory services, insurance, brokerage, defined benefit and defined contribution services, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

