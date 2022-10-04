Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/4/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC (SWKS) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing, semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company's analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, across new applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment, and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It operates engineering, manufacturing, sales, and service facilities throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. Its system solutions include Sky5, diversity receive (DRx) and multi-input multi-output (MIMO), SkyOne, antenna management, and integrated infrastructure. It offers a range of products, such as Amplifiers, Antenna Tuners, Attenuators, Automotive Tuners and Digital Radios, Circulators/Isolators, Demodulators, Detectors, Digital Power Isolators, Diodes, Directional Couplers, Diversity Receive Modules, Filters, Mixers, Modulators, Receivers, and Switches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC

Full Guru Analysis for SWKS

Full Factor Report for SWKS

GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC (GSBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien debt, unitranche loans, including last-out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It also invests in investments, such as in large United States companies, foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products or private equity. It invests in various sectors, such as software, health care technology, diversified financial services, professional services, consumer services, media and services, health care equipment and supplies, entertainment and chemicals. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC

Full Guru Analysis for GSBD

Full Factor Report for GSBD

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.