Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/31/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Science Applications International Corporation is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the United States Government. The Company provides its services for large, complex government projects and offers a range of services with a targeted emphasis on differentiated technology services. The Company is organized as a matrix consisting of two customer-facing operating sectors supported by an enterprise solutions and operations organization. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, information technology (IT) modernization, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, training and simulation, operation and program support services and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers entire IT infrastructure. Its customers include the United States Army, Navy and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP

SAIC Guru Analysis

SAIC Fundamental Analysis

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner and manager of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company's principal business is maximizing the value of its existing mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. The Company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres. It also owns nonparticipating royalty interests (NPRIs) in 1.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in 1.6 million gross acres. The Company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 41 states in the continental United States, including all of the onshore producing basins. Many of these interests are in active resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier shales in East Texas/Western Louisiana, the Wolfcamp/Spraberry/Bone Springs in the Permian Basin, the Bakken/Three Forks in the Williston Basin, and the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BLACK STONE MINERALS LP

BSM Guru Analysis

BSM Fundamental Analysis

AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company, which through its subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank) provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers in 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. It has five segments. The Banking Division provides full service financial services, including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage Division is engaged in origination, sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses, which are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage servicing rights. The SBA Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMERIS BANCORP

ABCB Guru Analysis

ABCB Fundamental Analysis

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. (ACGL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Capital Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company, which provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance through its subsidiaries. The insurance segment consists of the Company's insurance underwriting units, which offer specialty product lines, including construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health; warranty and lenders solutions, and others (consisting of alternative markets, excess workers' compensation and surety business). The reinsurance segment consists of its reinsurance underwriting units, which offer specialty product lines, including casualty; marine and aviation; other specialty; property catastrophe; property excluding property catastrophe, and other (consisting of life reinsurance and other). The mortgage segment includes its United States primary mortgage insurance business, investment and services related to United States credit-risk transfer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.

ACGL Guru Analysis

ACGL Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.