Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/31/2019

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC (RICK) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Its segments are Nightclubs; Bombshells Restaurants and Bars, Other and General corporate. Its other activities include media and Internet divisions. Its General corporate expenses include health insurance and social security taxes for officers, legal, accounting and information technology employees, corporate taxes and insurance, and certain legal and accounting fees. As of May 9, 2017, the Company, through its subsidiaries, operated a total of 44 establishments that offer live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. Its clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/ Fort Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars and Tootsie's Cabaret. Its sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name, Bombshells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

