Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/30/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company's segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services. The Company's Aerospace Systems segment is engaged in the design, development, integration and production of manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics and other systems/subsystems. The Mission Systems segment offers mission solutions and multifunction systems for Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence community, international, federal civil and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides logistics solutions supporting the full life cycle of platforms and systems for global defense and federal-civil customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP (MANT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers. It delivers an array of information technology (IT) and technical services solutions. Its solutions and services include cybersecurity; software and systems development; enterprise IT; multi-disciplined intelligence; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; program protection and mission assurance; systems engineering; supply chain management and logistics; test and evaluation; training, and management consulting. It supports programs of national significance, such as military readiness and wellness, terrorist threat detection, information security and border protection.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CBRE GROUP INC (CBRE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CBRE Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services. The Company provides commercial real estate services under the CBRE brand name, investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand name and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name. The Company's business is focused on commercial property, corporate facilities, project and transaction management, tenant/occupier and property/agency leasing, capital markets solutions (property sales, commercial mortgage brokerage, loan origination and servicing) real estate investment management, valuation, development services and proprietary research.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC (NFBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank. The Bank's principal business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and to a lesser extent depositing funds in other financial institutions. In addition, the Bank refers its customers to independent third parties that provide non-deposit investment products, and one- to four-family residential mortgage products. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank conducted business from its home office located in Staten Island, New York, its operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, its 37 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey, and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. The branch offices are located in Staten Island, Brooklyn, and the New Jersey counties of Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Union.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

