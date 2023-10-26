Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/26/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY (GPK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of fiber-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage, food service and other consumer products companies. Its segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes over seven North American paperboard mills that produce primarily solid bleached sulfate, coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board. Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, and cups, lids and food containers sold to food service companies and quick-service restaurants serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets including healthcare and beauty in Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

GPK Guru Analysis

GPK Fundamental Analysis

ORIGIN BANCORP INC (OBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, individuals, and retail clients. The Company principally operates in the community banking segment. The Bank offers traditional retail deposits, treasury management, commercial deposits, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance, mobile banking and online banking. It is also engaged in the residential mortgage banking business and servicing residential mortgage loans for others. It originates loans primarily secured by single and multi-family real estate, residential construction and commercial buildings. It also offers a variety of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products. The Company operates over 59 banking centers located in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana and Mississippi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ORIGIN BANCORP INC

OBK Guru Analysis

OBK Fundamental Analysis

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products under the La-Z-Boy, England, Kincaid, and Joybird tradenames. Its segments include the Wholesale segment and the Retail segment. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered and casegoods (wood) furniture and sells directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, branded space locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and a cross-section of other independent retailers. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories to end consumers through its Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Company sells its products through multiple channels to furniture retailers or distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

LZB Guru Analysis

LZB Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.