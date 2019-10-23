Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/23/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SMARTFINANCIAL INC (SMBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SmartFinancial, Inc., formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc., is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans. It offers commercial real estate-mortgage, consumer real estate-mortgage, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. The Bank's investment portfolio consists of Federal agency bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and state and municipal securities. The Bank provides a range of deposit services to businesses and individuals, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and certificates of deposit (CDs). SmartBank operates in approximately 28 branches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company's segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment consists of its Personal Banking and Business Banking segments. HSA Bank, a division of its subsidiary, Webster Bank, National Association, offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions. Private Banking serves high-net-worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with asset management, trust, loan and deposit products, and financial planning services. Its treasury unit and consumer-liquidating portfolio are included in the Corporate and Reconciling segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 317.74% vs. 170.28% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.