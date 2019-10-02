Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/2/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

MATADOR RESOURCES CO (MTDR) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company's segments include exploration and production, and midstream. The Company's operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The Company also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. Additionally, the Company conducts midstream operations primarily, as of February 17, 2017, through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo Midstream, LLC (San Mateo or the Joint Venture).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. (AMTD) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs. The Company's products and services include common and preferred stock, exchange-traded funds, options, futures, foreign exchange, mutual funds, fixed income, new and secondary issue securities, margin lending, cash management services and annuities. The Company uses its platform to offer brokerage services to retail investors and investment advisors. In addition, it also offers various products and services to retail clients, such as touch-tone trading, trading over the Internet, real-time quotes, extended trading hours and direct access to market destinations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HLDG INC (BPFH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory. The Private Banking segment provides private banking services to high net worth individuals, privately owned businesses and partnerships, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management and Trust segment provides wealth management solutions for high net worth individuals and families. The Investment Management segment serve the needs of pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds and high net worth individuals and their families. The Wealth Advisory segment provides planning-based financial strategies to high net worth individuals and their families, and non-profit institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

STATE STREET CORP (STT) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world. Investment servicing line of business performs functions, such as providing institutional investors with clearing, settlement and payment services. The Company operates investment management line of business through State Street Global Advisors (SSGA). SSGA provides a range of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other investors. Its clients include mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment managers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 300.17% vs. 165.25% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

