Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

OLD SECOND BANCORP INC (OSBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. serves as the bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service banking business offering a range of deposit products, trust and wealth management services, lending services, and deposit services, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit, lease financing receivables and overdraft checking, and safe deposit operations. It provides variety of additional services to the needs of individual customers, such as the money orders, cashiers' checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, discount brokerage, debit cards, credit cards, and other special services. It also provides complement of electronic banking services such as online and mobile banking and corporate cash management products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. (PEBO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company provides a complete line of commercial and consumer banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing solutions, equipment leases and equipment financing agreements through its financial subsidiaries - Peoples Bank, Peoples Insurance and Vantage. These products and services include various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and governmental deposits; home equity lines of credit, insurance premium financing; commercial equipment leasing; technology equipment leasing, and debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards. Its financial products and services are offered through its financial service offices, ATMs, and interactive teller machines as well as through online resources that are Web-based and mobile-based. It has approximately 133 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

TOTALENERGIES SE (ADR) (TTE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TotalEnergies SE is a France-based oil and gas company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Gas, Renewables & Power, Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. Exploration & Production encompasses the exploration and production activities. Gas, Renewables & Power comprises gas activities conducted downstream of the production process and concerns natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as power generation, gas and power trading and marketing. It also develops renewable energy activities (excluding biotechnologies) and the power storage. Energy efficiency activities are represented through a dedicated Innovation & Energy Efficiency division. Refining & Chemicals encompasses refining and petrochemical activities and Hutchinson's operations. It also includes oil Trading & Shipping activities. Marketing & Services includes worldwide supply and marketing activities in the oil products and services field.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (WABC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a California-chartered commercial bank whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) up to applicable limits. The principal communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south. In addition, the Bank owns Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the Company and its subsidiaries with data processing services and other support functions. The Bank is engaged in the banking business through 77 branch offices in 20 counties in Northern and Central California. It owns 28 banking office locations and one centralized administrative service center facility and leases 55 facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SOURCE CAPITAL INC (SOR) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Source Capital, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return for common shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. The Fund's investments include semiconductor devices; industrial distribution and rental; cement and aggregates; Internet media; cable and satellite; application software; electrical components; chemicals; insurance brokers; diversified banks; base metals; banks; investment companies; food services; integrated utilities; railroad rolling stock, apparel, footwear and accessory design; e-commerce discretionary, hotels; restaurants and leisure; commercial and residential building equipment and systems; automotive retailers; real estate owners and developers; entertainment content; energy; health care services and others. The Fund's investment adviser is First Pacific Advisors, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

UNITY BANCORP, INC. (UNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank (the Bank). The primary activity of the Company is ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its branch network located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. The Bank conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, including personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, debit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, access to automated teller services and Internet and mobile banking, typical of a community banking business. The Bank also offers retirement accounts, automated clearing house (ACH) origination and remote deposit capture (RDC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

RAMACO RESOURCES INC (METC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a metallurgical coal company. The Company operates and develops metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Its development portfolio primarily includes four properties: Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben. Its operations include six active mines at its Elk Creek mining complex, three active mines at its Berwind mining complex, two active mines at its Knox Creek mining complex, and one active mine at its Maben mining complex. The Elk Creek property consists of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral rights and contains approximately 16 seams that it has targeted for production. The Berwind property consists of approximately 62,500 acres of controlled mineral rights. The Knox Creek Complex includes a preparation plant and 64,050 acres of controlled mineral rights. The Maben property is located in southern West Virginia and consists of approximately 28,000 acres of controlled mineral rights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION (GLAD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objectives are to: achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established lower middle market companies (which generally define as companies with annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3 million to $15 million) in the United States that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that can grow over time to permit to sell its equity investments for capital gains. It focuses on investing in lower middle market companies. The Company externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation (the Adviser).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

MERCANTILE BANK CORP (MBWM) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a state banking company that provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. Its operations are centered around the West and Central portions of Michigan. It also has banking offices located in the metropolitan Detroit, Michigan area, Traverse City, Michigan, Saginaw, Michigan, and Midland, Michigan. It makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits. It also enables customers to conduct certain loan and deposit transactions by personal computer and through mobile applications. Its insurance product offerings include private passenger automobiles, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicles, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small businesses, and life insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. (ARLP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified natural resource company. It is engaged in production and marketing of coal to domestic utilities, industrial users and international customers, as well as royalty income from oil & gas mineral interests. It operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties. The Illinois Basin Coal Operation includes the Gibson County Coal, LLC mining complex; the Warrior Coal, LLC mining complex; the River View Coal, LLC mining complex and the Hamilton County Coal, LLC mining complex. The Appalachia Coal Operations include the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining, LLC mining complex. The Oil & Gas Royalties includes oil and gas mineral interests held by Alliance Minerals as well as its equity interests in AllDale III. The Coal Royalties segment includes coal mineral reserves and resources owned or leased by Alliance Resource Properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (UBFO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Security Bancshares is the holding company for United Security Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a full range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community and individuals, including a variety of deposit instruments including personal and business checking accounts and savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The Bank also offers a full complement of lending products, including real estate loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, and installment loans. The Bank's services include online banking, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's checks, and cash management services. The Bank operates approximately 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (UVE) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that offers property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner's lines of business and other insurance-related services for its insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. Its primary insurance entities include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company. UPCIC distributes policies through its independent agency force and offers various types of personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire. It also offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. Through its subsidiary, Evolution Risk Advisors, Inc., it advises on actuarial issues and administers claims payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company. The Company's segments include Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts. This segment includes its Wyndham Destinations business line. It provides day-to-day property management services including oversight of housekeeping services, maintenance, and certain accounting and administrative services for property owners' associations and clubs. These services may also include reservation and resort renovation activities. The Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment is comprised of its Exchange and Travel Club business lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD (NTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) is a full-service bank and wealth manager. The Bank operates its business through three geographic segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the Channel Islands and the United Kingdom (UK), where its principal banking operations are located and where it offers specialized financial services. The Bank offers banking services, comprised of retail and corporate banking, and wealth management, which consists of trust, private banking, and asset management. In the Bermuda and Cayman Islands segments, the Bank offers both banking and wealth management. In the Channel Islands and the UK segment, the Bank offers wealth management and residential property lending. The Bank also has operations in the jurisdictions of The Bahamas, Canada, Mauritius, Singapore and Switzerland, which are included in its Other segment. The Bank offers a set of lending products and services including residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

MERCHANTS BANCORP (MBIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. The Company conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. The Company's segments include Multi-family Mortgage Banking that offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services, and Banking that offers portfolio lending for multi-family and healthcare facility loans, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending, and traditional community banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP (MCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Metropolitan Commercial Bank, a New York state-chartered bank, provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. In addition to traditional commercial banking products, the Company offers corporate cash management and retail banking services, and, through Global Payments Group, provides global payments business services to non-bank financial service companies (referred to as Banking-as-a-Service) by serving as an issuing bank for third-party debit card programs, while also providing such companies with other financial infrastructure components, including cash settlement and custodian deposit services. Its commercial real estate products include acquisition loans, renovation loans, loans on owner-occupied properties and construction loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (FNRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Northern Community Bancorp is the holding company for First Northern Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an independent community bank that specializes in relationship banking. The Bank is in the commercial banking business and provides a range of products and services to small- and medium-sized businesses and individuals, including accepting demand, interest-bearing transactions, savings, and time deposits, and making commercial, consumer, and real estate related loans. The Bank also issues cashier's checks, rents safe deposit boxes, and provides other customary banking services. The Bank offers a range of alternative investment products, fiduciary and other financial services through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. The Bank also offers equipment leasing, credit cards, merchant card processing, payroll services, and limited international banking services through third parties. The Bank serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, Colusa, Glenn, Contra Costa Counties, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PLUMAS BANCORP (PLBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which primary service in the Northeastern portion of California, with Lake Tahoe to the south and the Oregon border to the north, and the Northwestern portion of Nevada. The Bank primarily is engaged in providing loans and investment securities. The Banks principal commercial lending services include term real estate, commercial and industrial term loans. The Bank provides government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines. The Banks principal retail lending services include consumer, automobile and home equity loans. The Bank provides land development and construction loans on a limited basis. The Bank has over 157 branch offices and 19 automated teller machines. The Bank also operates a lending office in Auburn, California and commercial/agricultural lending offices located in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

KB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (ADR) (KB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Financial Group Inc is a Korean-based company principally engaged in the financial business. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Banking segment consists of retail banking services provided by Kookmin Bank. This segment is engaged in the lending and receiving of large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses, SOHO and household customers, the investment of securities and derivatives, and financing, among others. The Credit Card segment operates credit sales, cash advances and card loans, among others. The Non-life Insurance segment is engaged in the non-life insurance. The Securities segment is engaged in the trading, consignment, and acquisition of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance. The other segment is engaged in the maintenance of computer-related equipment and systems, the investigation of credit and the collection of debt, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

HANMI FINANCIAL CORP (HAFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanmi Financial Corporation is a holding company of Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. The Bank is a California state-chartered financial institution. The Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, small business administration (SBA) and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. The Bank originates loans for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market. Its lending activities include real estate loans (commercial property, construction and residential property), commercial and industrial loans (commercial term, commercial lines of credit and international), equipment lease financing and SBA loans. The Bank maintains a small construction portfolio for multifamily and commercial and industrial properties within its market areas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP (FDUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidus Investment Corporation operates as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments. Its investment strategy includes partnering with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions and others. Its equity securities typically include either a direct minority equity investment in common or preferred stock or membership/partnership interests of a portfolio company, or it may receive warrants to buy a minority equity interest in a portfolio company in connection with a debt investment. Its investment activities are managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

HCI GROUP INC (HCI) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCI Group, Inc. is engaged in property and casualty insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate and reinsurance. The Company's segments include HCPCI insurance operations, TypTap Group, real estate operations, and corporate and other. HCPCI insurance operations segment includes property and casualty insurance, which provides various forms of residential insurance products such as homeowners insurance, fire insurance, flood insurance and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners and tenants, and reinsurance and other auxiliary operations, which operates through its subsidiary, Claddaugh Casualty Insurance Company Ltd. TypTap Group segment is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business, focusing on standalone flood and homeowners multi-peril policies, and is uses internally developed technology to collect and analyze claims and other supplemental data to generate savings and efficiency for its insurance operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

OMV AG (ADR) (OMVKY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company operates in three business segments: Chemicals & Materials (C&M), Fuels & Feedstock (F&F), and Energy segment. The C&M segment is a provider of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, base chemicals, fertilizers, and plastics recycling. The F&F segment includes Refining & Marketing (R&M) business, and it focuses on refining crude oil and other feedstocks, it also markets fuels as well as natural gas and power. The Energy segment includes the Exploration & Production (E&P) business as well as the entire gas business and the new Low-Carbon business focused on geothermal energy and carbon capture and storage (CCS). The Company supplies services and products to customers worldwide through OMV and Borealis, and its two joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, based in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore) and Baystar (with TotalEnergies, based in the United States).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SLM CORP (SLM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SLM Corporation is a holding company, which operates through various subsidiaries and is a financial brand for higher education. The Company's primary business is to originate and service loans it makes to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. It also offers a range of deposit products insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Its primary private education loan product is the Smart Option Student Loan, which emphasizes in-school payment features that can produce shorter terms and reduce customers' total finance charges. Smart Option Student Loan generally runs for six months after the borrower separates from school but can run for up to 36 months for a small subset of graduate loans. It also offers six loan products for specific graduate programs of study. These include the Sallie Mae Law School Loan, the Sallie Mae MBA Loan, the Sallie Mae Graduate School Loan for Health Professions, the Sallie Mae Medical School Loan, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SUNOCO LP (SUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. Its midstream operations include a network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. Its segments include Fuel Distribution, Pipeline Systems and Terminals. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies motor fuel to independently operated dealer stations, distributors, commission agents and other consumers. The Pipeline Systems segment includes the operations of its refined products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia pipelines, as well as other assets that are operated and managed on an integrated basis with its pipeline systems, including certain terminal and storage assets. Its Terminals segment is composed of its facilities that provide storage, handling and other services on a fee basis for refined products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels and other liquids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC (CIVB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Civista Bank, is engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank through its locations in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Huron, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Ottawa, Richland, Henry, Wood, and Summit, in the Indiana counties of Dearborn and Ripley and in the Kentucky county of Kenton, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. Civista Bank is also engaged in a general equipment leasing and financing business through its Civista Leasing & Financing (CLF) division. Its Civista Wealth Management division offers investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits with personalized investment management, 401(k) advisory services for employers, financial planning, and trust services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

