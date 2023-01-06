Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/6/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC (SCHN) is a small-cap value stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. are the manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America, with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. The Company operates at the intersection of metals recovery, reuse, recycling, and manufacturing. Its nonferrous products include mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, as well as aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys. It also sells catalytic converters to specialty processors that extract the nonferrous precious metals. Its steel mill produces semi-finished goods (billets) and finished goods, consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rod, merchant bar, and other specialty products, using recycled ferrous metal. It offers a range of products and services through its network that includes about 51 retail self-service auto parts stores, 54 metals recycling facilities, and an electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC

SCHN Guru Analysis

SCHN Fundamental Analysis

TOWNEBANK (TOWN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TowneBank is primarily engaged in offering retail and commercial banking services to various markets in Virginia and North Carolina. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. It also provides commercial mortgage brokerage services and a variety of investment and asset management services. The Realty segment offers residential real estate services, mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance. The Insurance segment provides a full line of commercial and consumer insurance products and financial services, as well as employee benefit services. It operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. Its subsidiaries include Towne Investments, LLC, TowneBank Heritage Forest, LLC, TB HFHWC, LLC and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TOWNEBANK

TOWN Guru Analysis

TOWN Fundamental Analysis

ENTERPRISE BANCORP INC (EBTC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company principally is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in commercial loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand service and product offerings, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to shareholders. The Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management and wealth services. The Bank also offers various electronic banking capabilities via online and mobile. Its lending products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial construction loans; residential loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; consumer loans; and credit risk and allowance for credit losses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENTERPRISE BANCORP INC

EBTC Guru Analysis

EBTC Fundamental Analysis

John Neff portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.