Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/4/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC. (EGBN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which conducts a full-service community banking business, primarily in Northern Virginia, Suburban Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The primary financial services offered by the Bank include real estate, commercial and consumer lending, as well as traditional deposit and repurchase agreement products. The Bank offers its products and services through approximately 19 banking offices, five lending centers and various electronic capabilities, including remote deposit services and mobile banking services. The Bank has three active direct subsidiaries: Bethesda Leasing, LLC, Eagle Insurance Services, LLC, and Landroval Municipal Finance, Inc. Bethesda Leasing, LLC holds title and operates real estate owned and acquired through foreclosure. Eagle Insurance Services, LLC offers access to insurance products and services through a referral program with a third-party insurance broker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EAGLE BANCORP, INC.

LAKELAND BANCORP, INC. (LBAI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland offers financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Lakeland offers a range of lending, depository, and related financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses located primarily in northern and central New Jersey, the Hudson Valley region in New York. It also provides investment advisory services for individuals and businesses. Its depository products include demand deposits, as well as savings, money market and time accounts. It offers Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer and night depository services to the business community and municipal relationships. In addition, it offers cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. It provides commercial title insurance services through Lakeland Title Group LLC and life insurance products through Lakeland Financial Services Agency, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LAKELAND BANCORP, INC.

1ST SOURCE CORPORATION (SRCE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company through its subsidiary, 1st Source Bank offers a range of consumer and commercial banking services through its lending operations, retail branches and fee-based businesses. 1st Source Bank provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans to primarily privately owned business clients. Loans are made for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, renewable energy financing, and acquisition financing. 1st Source Bank provides a range of consumer banking products and services through its banking centers and at 1stsource.com. 1st Source also offers insurance products through 1st Source Insurance offices or in its banking centers. The traditional banking services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits and Individual Retirement Accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

