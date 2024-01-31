Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/31/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of food brands within the frozen category includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Belviva, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, and others. Its products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Norway; Iglo in Germany and other continental markets; La Cocinera in Spain, Ledo in south-eastern Europe, and Frikom in Serbia and North Macedonia. Its product offerings include frozen fish products, such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products, such as nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also includes a variety of other offerings, such as soups, pizza, bakery goods and meat substitutes. The Company manufactures, sells, and distributes a range of branded frozen food products across over 13 European countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

