Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/30/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC (RGA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other. Its geographic-based operations are further segmented into traditional and financial solutions businesses. The Company's subsidiaries include Reinsurance Company of Missouri, Incorporated, RGA Americas Reinsurance Company, Ltd., RGA Reinsurance Company (Barbados) Ltd., Manor Reinsurance, Ltd., RGA Reinsurance Company of South Africa, Limited, Aurora National Life Assurance Company, and RGA Reinsurance Company of Australia Limited. Traditional reinsurance includes individual and group life and health, disability, and critical illness reinsurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (CSTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company's lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, with a particular focus on businesses operating in the healthcare industry; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals, and correspondent banking services. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had seven locations, five of which are retail bank branches and two of which are mortgage origination offices.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

BANCORPSOUTH BANK (BXS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BancorpSouth Bank is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company's segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other. Its Community Banking segment provides a range of deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. Its Insurance Agencies segment serves as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health and employee benefits products and services. Its General Corporate and Other segment includes mortgage banking, trust services, credit card activities, investment services and other activities not allocated to the Community Banking or Insurance Agencies segments.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP (FMNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding company. The Company's principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. The Company operates through tree segments: the Bank, Trust and Retirement Consulting. The Company operates principally through its subsidiaries, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (the Bank or Farmers Bank), Farmers Trust Company (Trust or Farmers Trust), National Associates, Inc. (NAI) and Farmers National Captive, Inc. (Captive). The Bank's subsidiaries include Farmers National Insurance, LLC (Farmers Insurance) and Farmers of Canfield Investment Co. (Farmers Investments). The banking operation offers loans, investments and deposits; the trust operations provide trust services, and the retirement consulting operations offer consulting services. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the domestic banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance and financial management industries.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 330.77% vs. 195.31% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

