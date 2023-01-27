Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of The Bank of Greene County (the Bank). The Bank's principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its branches and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, consumer loans, home equity loans and commercial business loans. In addition, the Bank invests a significant portion of its assets in state and political subdivision securities and mortgage-backed securities. The Bank engaged in residential and commercial real estate mortgages, consumer and commercial loans, and other types of securities, as well as deposit accounts, debit card and life insurance. The Bank offers investment alternatives for customers. The Bank's subsidiaries include, Greene County Commercial Bank, a commercial bank and Greene Property Holdings, Ltd, a real estate investment trust.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

TRICO BANCSHARES (TCBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a California-chartered bank that is engaged in the general commercial banking business in approximately 31 California counties. It offers a range of consumer, small business and commercial banking services through its network of stand-alone and in-store branches in communities throughout California. The Bank offers a range of personal, small business and commercial financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making small business, commercial, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as a range of treasury management services and other customary banking services. In addition to its California community bank network, the Bank provides online and mobile banking, a shared nationwide network of ATMs, and bankers available by phone seven days per week. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP (EFSC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) is the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers across Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada and New Mexico. Its business objective is to generate attractive shareholder returns by providing comprehensive financial services primarily to privately-held businesses, their owner families, and other success-minded individuals. The Company offers a range of business and personal banking services, including wealth management services. Its lending services include commercial and industrial (C&I), commercial real estate (CRE), real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration (SBA), and consumer and tax credit-related loan products. It offers a range of deposit products and a suite of treasury management and international trade services, along with its tax credit brokerage activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NEP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nextera Energy Partners, LP (NEP) is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows. The Company owns an approximately 45.3% limited partner interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Equity owned a non-controlling 54.7% limited partner interest in NEP OpCo. Through NEP OpCo, the Company has ownership interests in a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects and a portfolio of contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP's portfolio is geographically diverse across the United States. In addition, NEP's portfolio includes wind and solar generation facilities, solar-plus-storage projects and natural gas pipelines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION (FRME) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates banking operations through its subsidiary, First Merchants Bank (the Bank). The Bank also operates First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors, which is a division of the Bank. The Bank includes approximately 109 banking locations in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. In addition to its branch network, the Company offers comprehensive electronic and mobile delivery channels to its customers. The Company operates through community banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits; making consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance and real estate mortgage loans; providing personal and corporate trust services; offering full-service brokerage and private wealth management; and providing letters of credit, repurchase agreements and other corporate services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

