Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers a range of financial planning and advice products and services designed to achieve individual and institutional clients' financial objectives. It operates through segments, including Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management and Retirement & Protection Solutions. It offers products and services under brands, including Ameriprise Financial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and RiverSource. Ameriprise Financial brand includes its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services. Its Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand represents the combined capabilities, resources and reach of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management) and Threadneedle. It uses the RiverSource brand for its annuity and protection products issued by RiverSource Life Insurance Company (RiverSource Life) and RiverSource Life Insurance Co. of New York (RiverSource Life of NY).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

NMI HOLDINGS INC (NMIH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NMI Holdings, Inc. provides mortgage insurance (MI) through its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC) and National Mortgage Reinsurance Inc One (Re One). NMIC is its primary insurance subsidiary, which provides MI. Re One provides reinsurance to NMIC on certain insured loans after giving effect to third-party reinsurance. Its other subsidiary, NMI Services, Inc. (NMIS), provides outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has master policies with approximately 1,656 customers, including national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders and other non-bank lenders. It offers two principal types of MI products, which includes primary and pool. It also offers outsourced loan review services to mortgage originators through NMIS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NMI HOLDINGS INC

PLUMAS BANCORP (PLBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company and its subsidiary is Plumas Bank. The Company operates approximately 12 branches in California, including branches in Alturas, Chester, Fall River Mills, Greenville, Kings Beach, Portola, Quincy, Redding, Susanville, Tahoe City, Truckee, and Yuba City. In addition, the Company operates a lending office specializing in government-guaranteed lending in Auburn, California, and commercial/agricultural lending offices in Chico California, and Klamath Falls, Oregon. The Company's real estate loans include real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer equity lines of credit, and agricultural loans. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial, agricultural, real estate-residential, real estate-commercial, and real estate-construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLUMAS BANCORP

CNB FINANCIAL CORP (CCNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company that operates business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service bank, which is engaged in a range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. The Bank's operations include a private banking division, over two loan production offices, over one drive-up office and approximately 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia. Its divisions include ERIEBANK, which is based in Erie, Pennsylvania with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, which is based in Worthington, Ohio with offices in central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, which is based in Buffalo, New York with offices in northern New York, and Ridge View Bank, which has a loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CNB FINANCIAL CORP

FIRST FINANCIAL CORP (THFF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers a variety of financial services including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services through its subsidiaries, which includes First Financial Bank, N.A. (the Bank); The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute (Morris Plan); First Chanticleer Corporation; and FFB Risk Management Co., Inc. The Bank has two investment subsidiaries, Portfolio Management Specialists A (Specialists A) and Portfolio Management Specialists B (Specialists B), which holds and manages certain assets to manage various income streams and provides opportunities for capital creation as needed. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, residential loans, and consumer loans. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. The Company's commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. It is also engaged in the research, development of monoclonal antibodies, which consists of Dupixent, Kevzara, and itepekimab. The Company's marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

