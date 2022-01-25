Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/25/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. (SNV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a registered bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams, including middle market, senior housing, national accounts and others. The FMS business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage, trust services, and professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, asset management, financial planning and family office services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

FB FINANCIAL CORP (FBK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, FirstBank (the Bank). Its Banking segment provides a range of deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial and consumer customers. Its Mortgage segment offers full-service conforming residential mortgage products, including conforming residential loans and services by utilizing mortgage offices outside of the geographic footprint of the Banking operations. This segment also includes the servicing of residential mortgage loans and the packaging and securitization of loans to governmental agencies. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia. The Bank has approximately 81 full-service branches and a national mortgage business with office locations across the Southeast, which primarily originates loans to be sold in the secondary market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

