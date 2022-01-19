Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC) is a large-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company's operating segments include Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. Aeronautics Systems is engaged in designing, development, integration and production of autonomous and manned aircraft systems used for battle management, strike and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). Defense Systems is engaged in designing, development, production, integration, sustainment and modernization of weapon and mission systems for United States military and civilian agency customers, and a range of international customers. Mission Systems is reported in business areas, including Airborne Sensors & Networks; Maritime/Land Systems & Sensors, and Navigation, Targeting & Survivability. Space Systems delivers mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 42% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Credit Acceptance Corporation is engaged in offering financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company offers two financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers, which is referred to as dealer loan in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer Loans. Under the Purchase Program, the Company buys the consumer loans from the dealers, which is referred to as a purchased loan and keeps all amounts collected from the consumer. Its target market consists of approximately 60,000 independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The Company has market area managers located throughout the United States that market its programs to dealers, enroll new dealers, and support active dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.

KEYCORP (KEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company, which operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank). Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Its segments include Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a range of deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, credit card and business advisory services. The Commercial operating segment is a full-service corporate bank focused principally on serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KEYCORP

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. (UHS) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Health Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries including its management company. Its principal business activity is owning and operating acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company's segments include acute care hospital services, behavioral health services and others. It offers approximately 360 inpatient facilities and 39 outpatient and other facilities located in United States, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. The services provided by its hospitals include general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services. It also provides management services to its facilities, including information services, finance and control systems, physician recruitment services, administrative personnel management and marketing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (GS) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a global financial institution that delivers a range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment consists of financial advisory, underwriting and corporate lending activities. The Global Markets segment consists of fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) and equities, and intermediation and financing activities. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. Consumer & Wealth Management segment provides a range of wealth advisory and banking services, including financial planning, investment management, deposit taking and lending.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

FIRST COMMUNITY CORP (SOUTH CAROLINA) (FCCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Community Corporation, is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). It operates through four segments: Commercial and retail banking, Mortgage banking, Investment advisory and non-deposit and Corporate. The Commercial and retail banking segment provides provide deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Mortgage banking segment provides mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. Investment advisory and non-deposit segment provides investment advisory services and non-deposit products. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits of various types. Its other services include internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST COMMUNITY CORP (SOUTH CAROLINA)

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC (HII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company's business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding (Ingalls), Newport News Shipbuilding (Newport News) and Technical Solutions. Its Ingalls segment includes its non-nuclear ship design, construction, repair and maintenance businesses. Its Newport News includes all of its nuclear ship design, construction, overhaul, refueling, and repair and maintenance businesses. Its Technical Solutions segment provides a range of professional services to the governmental and energy markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

