Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/13/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) owns, develops, and operates midstream assets. WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. The Company's midstream assets are located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. The Company owns and operates gathering systems, including five water disposal systems, treating facilities, and natural-gas processing plants/trains, two natural gas liquids (NGLs) pipelines, five natural-gas pipelines, and three crude oil pipelines. In addition, the Company holds interests in three non-operated gathering systems, two operated gathering systems, three operated treating facilities, three operated natural gas processing plants/trains and one crude oil pipeline.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

Full Guru Analysis for WES

Full Factor Report for WES

TOWNEBANK (TOWN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Towne Bank is primarily engaged in offering a range of banking and other financial services. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services, resort property management, originations of a variety of mortgage loans, and commercial and residential title insurance. The Insurance segment provides full-service commercial and retail insurance, and employee benefit services. The Company offers an array of business and personal banking solutions. It operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. The Company's subsidiaries include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, LLC, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, LLC, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC and Towne Vacations, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOWNEBANK

Full Guru Analysis for TOWN

Full Factor Report for TOWN

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.