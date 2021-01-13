Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/13/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corp, formerly Bank First National Corp, is the holding company for Bank First (the Bank). The Company provides a range of financial services to individual and business customers. The Bank is an independent community bank. It offers personal and business banking services. Its personal banking services include savings, checking, loans and electronic banking. Its personal savings accounts include certificates of deposit (CD), individual retirement account (IRA) savings account and health savings accounts. Its business banking services include savings, checking, credit cards and treasury management. It offers deposit accounts, CD account registry service (CDARS) and health savings accounts. The Bank offers real estate loans, home equity loans, installment and consumer loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, loans for business expansion, real estate loans, construction/development loans, small business administration loans and farm/crop/livestock loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANK FIRST CORP

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC (SLF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is an international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It has its operations in various markets including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. It operates through five business segments: Canada, United States (U.S.), Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada business segment is a provider of protection, health, and wealth solutions, providing products and services. The U.S. segment is the benefits providers in the U.S. market. Asset Management business segment is comprised of MFS and SLC Management. Asia segment consists of two business units: Insurance and Wealth and International.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (ABG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company owns and operates approximately 90 dealerships, consisting of 113 franchises. It also operates approximately 25 collision repair centers. Its stores offer a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, including vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. Its new vehicle revenues include new vehicle sales and lease transactions arranged by dealerships with third-party financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NWFL) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered bank and trust company. The Bank is an independent community bank that operates over five offices in the Wayne County, approximately three offices in Pike County, four offices in Monroe County and over three offices in Lackawanna County. The Bank offers various personal and business credit services, trust and investment products, and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations and municipalities in each of the communities that the Bank serves. The Bank primarily serves the Pennsylvania counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Lackawanna, as well as the Susquehanna County. In addition, the Bank operates approximately 20 automated teller machines. The Bank operates a Wealth Management/Trust Department, which provides estate planning, investment management and financial planning to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION

M&T BANK CORPORATION (MTB) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services. Its segments are Business Banking, which provides a range of services to small businesses and professionals; Commercial Banking, which provides a range of credit products and banking services; Commercial Real Estate, which provides credit and deposit services; Discretionary Portfolio, which includes investment and trading account securities, residential real estate loans and other assets, and short-term and long-term borrowed funds; Residential Mortgage Banking, which originates and services residential mortgage loans, and Retail Banking, which services to consumers through various delivery channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of M&T BANK CORPORATION

MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC (MDU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 79% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MDU Resources Group Inc., formerly MDUR Newco, Inc., is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company's businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas. The pipeline and midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering. The construction materials and contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The construction services segment provides utility construction services in constructing and maintaining electric and communication lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

