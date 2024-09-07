Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/7/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ABM INDUSTRIES INC (ABM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, is a provider of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. Its segments include Business & Industry (B&I), Manufacturing & Distribution (M&D), Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The B&I segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and other facilities. The M&D segment provides integrated facility services, engineering, janitorial, and other specialized services. The Education segment delivers janitorial, custodial, landscaping and grounds, facilities engineering, and parking services. The Aviation segment supports airlines and airports with services ranging from parking and janitorial to passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation. The Technical Solutions segment specializes in facility infrastructure, mechanical and electrical services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ABM INDUSTRIES INC

ABM Guru Analysis

ABM Fundamental Analysis

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (ATGE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a provider of healthcare education in the United States, preparing a diverse workforce with academic programs. Its healthcare programs include nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine, social and behavioral sciences and more. Its segments include Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. Chamberlain segment offers degree and certificate programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. Walden segment offers degree and certificate programs, including those in nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. Medical and Veterinary segment offers degree and certificate programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment includes American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC

ATGE Guru Analysis

ATGE Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.