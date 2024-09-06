Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. operates in the apparel industry, which owns and markets Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Johnny Was, Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company and Duck Head lifestyle brands. The Company distributes its products through its direct-to-consumer channels, consisting of its brand specific full-price retail stores, e-commerce Websites and outlet stores, and its wholesale distribution channel, which includes sales to various specialty stores, signature stores, department stores, multi-branded e-commerce Websites and other retailers. Additionally, it operates Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations, including Marlin Bars and full-service restaurants, generally adjacent to a Tommy Bahama full-price retail store. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and girl's dresses, sportswear, and related products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC (MLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Its products include copper tube and fittings; line sets; steel nipples; brass rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; compressed gas valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; pressure vessels; coaxial heat exchangers and insulated flexible duct systems. It also resells brass and plastic plumbing valves, plastic fittings, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. The Company has three segments. Piping Systems segment is composed of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo Metal Ind. Co., LTD and Mueller Middle East WLL. Industrial Metals segment is composed of Brass Rod, Impacts & Micro Gauge, Brass Value-Added Products, and Precision Tube. Climate segment is composed of Refrigeration Products, Westermeyer Industries, Inc., Turbotec Products, Inc., Flex Duct and Linesets, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

