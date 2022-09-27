Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

YETI HOLDINGS INC (YETI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YETI Holdings, Inc. is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products. The Company's product portfolio is comprised of three categories: Coolers & Equipment; Drinkware, and Other. Its Coolers & Equipment family is comprised of hard coolers, soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It offers five product ranges within its hard cooler category: YETI Tundra, YETI Roadie, Tundra Haul, YETI TANK and YETI Silo 6G. The Hopper soft cooler product line includes Hopper M30, Hopper BackFlip, Hopper Flip, Daytrip Lunch Bag and Daytrip Lunch Box. Its Drinkware product family consists of Rambler Colster, Rambler Lowball, Rambler Wine Tumbler, Rambler Stackable Pints, Rambler Mugs, Rambler Tumblers, Rambler Bottles, and Rambler Jug. In Other products, it offers an array of YETI-branded gear, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers and ice substitutes. It operates in the Unites States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore and Japan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

