Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/26/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

STAMPS.COM INC. (STMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stamps.com Inc. is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands, customers use its United States Postal Service (USPS) only solutions to mail and ship a range of mail pieces and packages through the USPS. USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using only a standard personal computer, printer and Internet connection. The Company offers USPS mailing and shipping services, multi-carrier shipping services, mailing and shipping services, branded insurance and international postage solutions. The Company offers customized postage under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (ATGE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adtalem Global Education Inc., formerly DeVry Education Group Inc. (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group's focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group's institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management. Medical and Healthcare includes DeVry Medical International, Chamberlain College of Nursing (Chamberlain) and Carrington College. International and Professional Education consists of DeVry Brasil and Becker Professional Education. Business, Technology and Management consists of DeVry University. As of June 30, 2016, DMI operated three institutions: American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 68.81% vs. 135.94% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

