Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The Company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. Its Semiconductor Systems segment primarily consists of capital equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips. Its Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, certain remanufactured old equipment and factory automation software for semiconductor, display and solar products. Its Display and Adjacent Markets segment includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, and other display technologies for televisions, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices and equipment upgrades.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (RGP) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resources Connection, Inc. is a global consulting company. It operates through three segments: Resources Global Professionals (RGP), Taskforce, and Sitrick. RGP segment is a global business consulting firm focused on project execution services that enable clients operational and change initiatives with experienced and diverse talent. Taskforce segment is a German professional services firm that operates under the taskforce brand. It utilizes a distinct independent contractor/partner business model and infrastructure and focuses on providing senior interim management and project management services to middle-market clients in the German market. Sitrick segment is a crisis communications and public relations firm, which operates under the Sitrick brand, providing corporate, financial, transactional and crisis communication and management services. It specializes in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions, or regulatory change.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.

CROCS, INC. (CROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, operating in North and South America; the Asia Pacific, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), operating throughout Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its collection contains Croslite material, which is the Company's closed-cell resin brand that uses molded footwear technology. The Company markets its products in approximately 85 countries through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailers, and distributors. The Company's direct-to-consumer channel includes retail stores, e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces. Its products include Crocs, LiteRide and Jibbitz.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CROCS, INC.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC (CWK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cushman & Wakefield PLC is a global commercial real estate services company. The Company's business line includes property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets and valuation and other services. The Company operates through three segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. EMEA includes operations in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. APAC includes operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company operates from over 400 offices in approximately 60 countries, managing over 4.8 billion square feet of commercial real estate space on behalf of institutional, corporate and private clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC (BOOT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: retail stores and e-commerce. The retail segment is a specialty retail store that sells western and work boots and related apparel and accessories. Its e-commerce segment sells its merchandise via the Internet. The Company carries an assortment of denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, and accessories. The western assortment includes various brands, such as Ariat, Cinch, Cody James, Corral, Dan Post, Durango, El Dorado, Idyllwind, Justin, Laredo, Lucchese, Miss Me, Montana Silversmiths, Moonshine Spirit, Shyanne, Stetson, Tony Lama, Twisted X, Resistol and Wrangler. The work assortment includes rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and shirts. Its other brand includes Dickies, Carhartt, Wolverine, and Hawx. It operates approximately 304 stores in 38 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

