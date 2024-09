Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION (NRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare organizations in the United States. Its digital solutions consist of three primary solution categories: Marketing, Reputation and Experience. Its Marketing solutions are subscription-based services that allow for improved tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; real-time assessment of competitive differentiators, and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate the needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. The Company's Experience solutions are provided on a subscription basis via a cross-continuum multi-mode digital platform. Its Reputation solutions allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

