Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/19/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC (WFRD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weatherford International plc is a global energy services company. The Company is engaged in providing equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, well construction, completion, production, intervention and responsible abandonment of wells in the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry as well as new energy platforms. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC), and Production and Intervention (PRI). DRE offers a suite of services, including managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wireline, and drilling fluids. WCC offers products and services for well integrity assurance across the full life cycle of the well. PRI offers a suite of reservoir stimulation designs, and engineering capabilities that isolate zones and unlock reserves in conventional and unconventional wells, deep water, and aging reservoirs. Its platforms include ForeSite, CygNet, and CENTRO.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC

WFRD Guru Analysis

WFRD Fundamental Analysis

XPONENTIAL FITNESS INC (XPOF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xponential Fitness, Inc. is the global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. The Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals, including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, strength training, metabolic health, and yoga. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, a Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, an assisted stretching brand offering one-on-one and group stretching services; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, a yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; BFT, a functional training and strength-based program; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout, and Lindora, a provider of medically guided wellness and metabolic health solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of XPONENTIAL FITNESS INC

XPOF Guru Analysis

XPOF Fundamental Analysis

CARLSBERG A/S - ADR (CABGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carlsberg A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the brewing industry. It is primarily engaged in the production, marketing and sale of beer and soft drinks. The Company's beer portfolio spans core beer brands, craft & speciality brands and alcohol-free brews.Its operations are divided in geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia and Eastern & Central Europe. The Company is also present in a number of markets where it does not operate its own breweries, through license business and export.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CARLSBERG A/S - ADR

CABGY Guru Analysis

CABGY Fundamental Analysis

VISTA ENERGY SAB DE CV - ADR (VIST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vista Energy SAB de CV, formerly Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the energy sector. The Company focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields in Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VISTA ENERGY SAB DE CV - ADR

VIST Guru Analysis

VIST Fundamental Analysis

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

