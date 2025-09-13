Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/13/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO (SMPL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Simply Good Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company's product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins, Quest and OWYN brands. The Quest brand is for consumers seeking a variety of protein-rich foods and beverages that also limit sugars and simple carbohydrates. The Atkins brand is for those following a low-carbohydrate lifestyle or seeking to manage weight or blood sugar levels. The OWYN brand is for consumers seeking protein-rich beverages that are plant-based and tested for the top nine allergens that also limit sugars and simple carbohydrates. Its OWYN RTD shakes and powders do not contain gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, nuts, tree nuts, are low in sugar, and contain prebiotic fiber. It distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, as well as through e-commerce, convenience, specialty, and other channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

