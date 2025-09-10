Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/10/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EACO CORP (EACO) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EACO Corporation is a holding company, primarily comprised of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc. (Bisco) and Bisco's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Bisco Industries Limited. Bisco is a distributor of electronic components and fasteners. Its divisions include Bisco Industries, National-Precision and Fast-Cor. Bisco Industries sells a broad spectrum of products that it offers to many markets, but primarily sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). National-Precision division primarily sells electronic hardware and commercial fasteners to OEMs in the aerospace, fabrication and industrial equipment industries. Fast-Cor division is a distributor's source for a broad range of components and fasteners. Bisco also provides customized services and solutions for a wide range of production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, and kitting and assembly. Bisco sells its products primarily in the United States, Canada, and countries within Asia and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EACO CORP

EACO Guru Analysis

EACO Fundamental Analysis

AUNA SA (AUNA) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Auna SA is a Luxembourg-based healthcare company. The Company has a patient- centric model providing prepaid healthcare plans, medical care, and oncology solutions, that promotes integrated healthcare system, healthy lifestyles through prevention, research, and education. It offers a wide-ranging practice and prospects that enables to deliver standard services and the possible patient outcomes. Its network includes nearly 31 healthcare network facilities, consisting of regional network of hospitals, clinics, outpatient, and wellness facilities with a total of 2,308 beds. It is also located in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AUNA SA

AUNA Guru Analysis

AUNA Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.