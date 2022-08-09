Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS INC (MRVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company provides products that enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, vaccines and support research on human diseases. The Company's segments include Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment focuses on the manufacturing and sale of highly modified nucleic acids products to support the needs of customers' research, therapeutic and vaccine programs. It also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples. Its products include CleanCap, messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and oligonucleotide. The Biologics Safety Testing focuses on manufacturing and selling biologics safety and impurity tests and assay development services that are utilized by its customers in their biologic drug manufacturing spectrum. The Company provides ultra-pure nucleotides to customers in the diagnostics, pharma, genomics and research markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ASSERTIO HOLDINGS INC (ASRT) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Assertio Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients utilizing a non-personal promotional model. The Company's primary marketed products are INDOCIN (indomethacin) Suppositories, INDOCIN (indomethacin) Oral Suspension, INDOCIN (indomethacin) Oral Suspension, CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), Otrexup (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use, SPRIX (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) Liquid filled capsules. The Company has other commercially available products, which include OXAYDO (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only. Assertio and Zyla are the registered trademarks of the Company. INDOCIN products are used for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease, moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis, moderate to severe osteoarthritis, acute painful shoulder (bursitis and/or tendinitis) and acute gouty arthritis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company offers customers an assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children. The Company provides customers to shop at any of its physical stores or shop online through its e-commerce platform. It operates a single approximately 410,000 square foot distribution center located in Evansville, Indiana. The Company owns trademarks and service marks, including Shoe Carnival and associated trade dress and related logos, Y-NOT?, UNR8ED, Solanz, Shoe Perks, SC Work Wear, When You Want To 2, A Surprise In Store, Shoes 2U, Laces for Learning, Princess Lacey's Laces, Shoe Station, Shoe Station Super Store and Shoe Station Select. The Company's facility supports the processing and distribution needs of over 460 stores. It has the right to expand the facility by 200,000 square feet, which provides the processing capacity to support approximately 650 stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DILLARD'S, INC. (DDS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dillard's, Inc. is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments: the operation of retail department stores and a general contracting construction company. It operates approximately 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors, LLC (CDI), whose business includes constructing and remodeling stores for the Company. The Company's merchandise selections include its lines of exclusive brand merchandise, such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke and Daniel Cremieux. Its retail stores are located primarily in shopping malls and open-air centers throughout the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC (HOUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anywhere Real Estate Inc., formerly Realogy Holdings Corp., is a provider of residential real estate services in United states. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group and Realogy Title Group. The Realogy Franchise Group franchises a portfolio of franchise brokerage brands, including the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. It also includes lead generation activities via Realogy Leads Group and global relocation services operation via Cartus Relocation Services. The Realogy Brokerage Group operates a full-service real estate brokerage business under Coldwell Banker, Corcoran and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. The Realogy Title Group provides full-service title, escrow and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

DESTINATION XL GROUP INC (DXLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Destination XL Group, Inc. is a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing with retail, wholesale and direct operations in the United States and Toronto, Canada. The Company operates under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL and Casual Male XL outlets. It operates approximately 219 Destination XL stores, 16 DXL outlet stores, 32 Casual Male XL retail stores, 19 Casual Male XL outlet stores and a digital business, including an e-commerce site at dxl.com, a mobile site m.destinationXL.com and mobile application. The Company's segments include retail segment and wholesale business segment. Its retail segment operates store segment, which includes DXL Men's Apparel stores, Casual Male XL retail stores, DXL outlet, and Casual Male XL outlet stores; and direct business segment, which includes online business, through its Website, application and third-party marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

TALOS ENERGY INC (TALO) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Talos Energy Inc. is a technically driven independent exploration and production company. The Company operates in the United States, Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production, and downstream through the development of future carbon capture. Its area of focus in the United States is the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater and its core areas are Green Canyon, Mississippi Canyon and Shelf and Gulf Coast. Its area of focus in Mexico is Block 7 located within the Sureste Basin, a prolific proven hydrocarbon province, in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico's Tabasco state. The Company, along with Bayou Bend CCS LLC, its venture with Carbonvert, Inc., has executed lease documentation with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) establishing an offshore carbon sequestration site in the United States. The lease comprises more than 40,000 acres immediately adjacent to the Beaumont and Port Arthur in the Texas industrial corridor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

OVINTIV INC (OVV) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ovintiv Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of oil and natural gas assets located in the United States and Canada. The Company's operations also include the marketing of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company operates through three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations and Market Optimization. USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The Market Optimization segment is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company's production to third party customers. The segment's activities also include third-party purchases and sales of products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

