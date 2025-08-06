Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

FRONTDOOR INC (FTDR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Frontdoor, Inc. is a provider of home warranties and new home structural warranties in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes, typically their assets, from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. It operates primarily under the American Home Shield and 2-10 HBW brands. Its annual service plan agreement covers the repair or replacement of components of up to 29 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as optional coverage for electronics, pools, spas and pumps. Its operations also include its Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning to provide services. It has approximately 2.1 million active home warranties across all brands in the United States, including its American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark and 2-10 HBW brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FRONTDOOR INC

FTDR Guru Analysis

FTDR Fundamental Analysis

SEALED AIR CORP (SEE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sealed Air Corporation is a provider of packaging solutions integrating performance materials, automation, equipment and services. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect good and automate packaging processes. The Company operates through two segments: Food, and Protective. The Companys portfolio of solutions includes CRYOVAC brand for food packaging, LIQUIBOX for fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR brand for protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand for automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP brand for packaging. The Company delivers its packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids, medical and healthcare, e-commerce, logistics and omnichannel fulfilment operations, and industrials. Its food solutions are sold to food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based protein, fluids and liquids and cheese markets worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SEALED AIR CORP

SEE Guru Analysis

SEE Fundamental Analysis

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP INC (MD) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a provider of physician services, including newborn, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Companys affiliated clinicians provide services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Its specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology, complemented by pediatric subspecialties. It offers specialized and critical care services through approximately 4,400 affiliated physicians and other clinicians. It provides neonatal clinical care, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications. The Company provides maternal-fetal and obstetrical medical care to expectant mothers experiencing complicated pregnancies primarily in areas where its affiliated neonatal physicians practice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP INC

MD Guru Analysis

MD Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.