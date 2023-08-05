Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/5/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (NRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Resource Partners L.P. is engaged in owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal and other natural resources. The Company operates through two segments: Mineral Rights, and Soda Ash. The Mineral Rights segment consists of approximately 13 million acres of mineral interests and other subsurface rights across the United States. Its ownership provides critical inputs for the manufacturing of steel, electricity, and basic building materials, as well as opportunities for carbon sequestration and renewable energy. The Soda Ash segment consists of the Company's 49% non-controlling equity interest in Sisecam Wyoming LLC (Sisecam Wyoming), a trona ore mining and soda ash production business located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Sisecam Wyoming mines trona and processes it into soda ash that is sold both domestically and internationally into the glass and chemicals industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

