Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GAMBLING.COM GROUP LTD (GAMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gambling.com Group Limited is a performance marketing company. The Company is a provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. The Company's principal focus is on iGaming and sports betting. Through its technology platform, it publishes a portfolio of branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, Casinos.com and RotoWire.com, in addition to over 50 local websites. The Company tailors each one of its websites to different user interests and markets within the online gambling industry by producing original content relating to the sector, such as news, odds, statistics, product reviews and product comparisons of locally available online gambling services. It provides business-to-business (B2B), digital marketing services to online gambling operators. It attracts online gamblers through online marketing efforts and refer these online gamblers to companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

OSHKOSH CORP (OSK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oshkosh Corporation is an industrial company focused on the designing, development and manufacturing of purpose-built vehicles and equipment. The Company operates through three segments. Access segment designs and manufactures access and material handling equipment for use in a range of construction, industrial, agricultural and maintenance applications to position workers and materials at height under brands, JLG and SkyTrak. The segment's customer base includes equipment rental companies, construction contractors, manufacturing companies and home improvement centers. The segment also includes Jerr-Dan towing and recovery vehicles. Defense segment designs, manufactures and sustains specialty vehicles and mobility systems for the United States Department of Defense and exports tactical wheeled vehicles to approved foreign customers. Vocational segment includes the Pierce, Maxi-Metal, McNeilus, AeroTech, IMT, Frontline Communications and Oshkosh S-Series businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

