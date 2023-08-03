Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HDSN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company. The Company provides refrigerant products and services to the heating ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industries. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide services performed at a customer's site. RefrigerantSide Services consists of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants intended to restore systems to designed capacity. In addition, the Company's SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real-time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company's Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC (EXLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company. The Company's segments include Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging Business and Analytics. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, insurance brokers, reinsurers, annuity, and retirement services companies. This segment provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation and others. The Healthcare segment primarily serves the United State-based healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers and life sciences organizations. The Emerging Business segment provides data-led enterprise solutions in the areas of revenue enhancement, finance and accounting and customer experience management to clients in the banking and capital markets, and utilities industries, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

