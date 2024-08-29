Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/29/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

XPONENTIAL FITNESS INC (XPOF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xponential Fitness, Inc. is the global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. The Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals, including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, strength training, metabolic health, and yoga. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, a Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, an assisted stretching brand offering one-on-one and group stretching services; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, a yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; BFT, a functional training and strength-based program; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout, and Lindora, a provider of medically guided wellness and metabolic health solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of XPONENTIAL FITNESS INC

XPOF Guru Analysis

XPOF Fundamental Analysis

PVH CORP (PVH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PVH Corp. is a fashion company. The Company's main brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The Company designs and markets branded sportswear (casual apparel), jeanswear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, dress shirts, handbags, accessories, footwear, and other related products. The Company manages its operations through its operating divisions, namely Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale. TOMMY HILFIGER represents the modern uniform for an aspirational lifestyle. The TOMMY HILFIGER brands principally consist of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS. The Calvin Klein brands consist of Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, Calvin Klein Performance and CK Calvin Klein. The Company sells its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger products through a variety of distribution channels, including wholesale, retail, and licensing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PVH CORP

PVH Guru Analysis

PVH Fundamental Analysis

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

