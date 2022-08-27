Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EVERI HOLDINGS INC (EVRI) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everi Holdings Inc. is a supplier of imaginative entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. The Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. It operates through two segments: Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). Games segment provides gaming operators with gaming technology and entertainment products and services, including gaming machines, providing and maintaining the central determinant systems for the video lottery terminals installed in the State of New York and similar technology in certain tribal jurisdictions; business-to-business digital online gaming activities, and Historical Horse Racing games. FinTech segment provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services, including financial access and related services supporting digital, cashless and physical cash options across mobile, assisted and self-service channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC (BBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The Company operates through three segments, namely direct-to-consumer (DTC), commercial, and international franchising. Direct-to-consumer segment includes the operations of corporately managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, including its e-commerce sites. Commercial segment includes the Company's transactions with other businesses, mainly consisting of licensing the Company's intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities. International franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the Company's franchise agreements with store locations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The Company operates approximately 346 corporately managed locations and has 72 franchised stores operating internationally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HOLOGIC, INC. (HOLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products focused on women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostics products, which are used primarily to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The Breast Health segment offers a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology and surgery. The GYN Surgical segment offers a range of products, including its NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System as well as its Fluent Fluid Management system. The Skeletal Health segment offers products such as the Horizon DXA, a dual energy x-ray system, which evaluates bone density and performs body composition assessments, and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

TYSON FOODS, INC. (TSN) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tyson Foods, Inc. is a protein-focused food company. Its segments include Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. Beef segment includes its operations related to processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal cuts and case-ready products. It also includes sales from allied products such as hides and variety meats, as well as logistics operations to move products through the supply chain. Pork segment includes operations related to processing live market hogs and fabricating pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal cuts and case-ready products. Chicken segment includes domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into, and purchasing raw materials for, fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products. Prepared Foods includes operations related to manufacturing and marketing, frozen and refrigerated food products and logistics operations to move products through the supply chain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

