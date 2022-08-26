Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/26/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC (HOUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anywhere Real Estate Inc., formerly Realogy Holdings Corp., is a provider of residential real estate services in United states. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group and Realogy Title Group. The Realogy Franchise Group franchises a portfolio of franchise brokerage brands, including the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. It also includes lead generation activities via Realogy Leads Group and global relocation services operation via Cartus Relocation Services. The Realogy Brokerage Group operates a full-service real estate brokerage business under Coldwell Banker, Corcoran and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. The Realogy Title Group provides full-service title, escrow and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

DESTINATION XL GROUP INC (DXLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Destination XL Group, Inc. is a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing with retail, wholesale and direct operations in the United States and Toronto, Canada. The Company operates under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL and Casual Male XL outlets. It operates approximately 219 Destination XL stores, 16 DXL outlet stores, 32 Casual Male XL retail stores, 19 Casual Male XL outlet stores and a digital business, including an e-commerce site at dxl.com, a mobile site m.destinationXL.com and mobile application. The Company's segments include retail segment and wholesale business segment. Its retail segment operates store segment, which includes DXL Men's Apparel stores, Casual Male XL retail stores, DXL outlet, and Casual Male XL outlet stores; and direct business segment, which includes online business, through its Website, application and third-party marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

