Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/15/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC (MLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Its products include copper tube and fittings; line sets; steel nipples; brass rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; compressed gas valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; pressure vessels; coaxial heat exchangers and insulated flexible duct systems. It also resells brass and plastic plumbing valves, plastic fittings, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. The Company has three segments. Piping Systems segment is composed of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo Metal Ind. Co., LTD and Mueller Middle East WLL. Industrial Metals segment is composed of Brass Rod, Impacts & Micro Gauge, Brass Value-Added Products, and Precision Tube. Climate segment is composed of Refrigeration Products, Westermeyer Industries, Inc., Turbotec Products, Inc., Flex Duct and Linesets, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC

MLI Guru Analysis

MLI Fundamental Analysis

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED (HELE) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company. The Company offers products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, and Drybar. It operates in two business segments: Home and Outdoor and Beauty and Wellness. The Home and Outdoor segment provides a range of consumer products for home activities, such as food preparation and storage, cooking, cleaning, organization, and beverage service; as well as products for outdoor and on the go activities such as hydration, food storage, backpacks, and travel gear. This segment sells primarily to retailers as well as through its direct-to-consumer channel. The Beauty and Wellness segment provides beauty and wellness products including hair styling appliances, grooming tools, and liquid and aerosol personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HELEN OF TROY LIMITED

HELE Guru Analysis

HELE Fundamental Analysis

TEREX CORP (TEX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Terex Corporation is focused on manufacturing of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. The Company designs, builds and supports products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management, and construction applications. The Company's segments include Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts. The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment and telehandlers. It markets aerial work platform products principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TEREX CORP

TEX Guru Analysis

TEX Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.