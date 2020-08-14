Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/14/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BLUE BIRD CORP (BLBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Bird Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of school buses. The Company operates through two segments: Buses and Aftermarket Parts. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a range of customers across the United States, Canada and in international markets. The Bus segment also involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties. As of October 3, 2015, it sold three types of school buses (Type C, Type D and specialty buses), as well as aftermarket parts. It manufactures school bus bodies, which include its 14-gauge one piece steel bows roof system. The Aftermarket Parts segment consists of the purchase of parts from third parties to be sold to dealers within its network. The segment also includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It manufactures, assembles and sells school buses to a range of municipal, federal and commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CONAGRA BRANDS INC (CAG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conagra Brands, Inc., formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc., operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers. Conagra Foodservice offers products to restaurants, retailers, commercial customers and other foodservice suppliers. The Company also operates in the countries outside the United States, such as Canada and Mexico. The Company's brands include Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Hebrew National, Orville Redenbacher's, Peter Pan, Reddi-wip, PAM, Snack Pack, Banquet, Chef Boyardee, Egg Beaters, Rosarita, Fleischmann's and Hunt's. The Company sells its products in grocery, convenience, mass merchandise and club stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

