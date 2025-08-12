Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC (PZZA) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Papa Johns International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa Johns. The Company operates through four segments. Its Domestic Company-owned restaurant segment consists of the operations of all domestic Company-owned restaurants; the North America commissaries segment comprises approximately 11 full-service regional dough production and distribution quality control centers in the United States; the North America franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities, and International operations segment principally consists of distribution sales to franchised Papa Johns restaurants located in the United Kingdom and its franchise sales and support activities. The Company operates approximately 6,030 Papa Johns restaurants in operation, consisting of 552 Company-owned and 5,478 franchised restaurants operating in 51 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HANESBRANDS INC. (HBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HanesBrands Inc. is engaged in manufacturing basics and innerwear brands. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells a broad range of basics and innerwear apparel, such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear and socks. It owns a portfolio of apparel brands in the core basic and innerwear apparel categories, including Hanes, Bonds, Bali, Maidenform, Playtex, Bras N Things, Berlei, Wonderbra, Zorba, JMS/Just My Size and Comfortwash. Its segments include the U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes core apparel products, such as mens underwear, womens panties, childrens underwear and socks, as well as intimate apparel, which includes bras and shapewear, sold in the United States. This segment also includes other apparel sales in the United States of branded products that are primarily seasonal in nature to both retailers and wholesalers. The International segment includes innerwear and home goods products, sold outside of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

E W SCRIPPS CO (SSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The E.W. Scripps Company is a diverse media enterprise that serves audiences and businesses through a portfolio of more than 60 local television stations in more than 40 markets and national news and entertainment networks. Its Local Media segment includes more than 60 local television stations and their related digital operations. Its television station group includes approximately 25% of the nations television households and includes 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and four FOX affiliates. It also has seven CW affiliates-four on full power stations and three on multicast; seven independent stations and 10 additional low power stations. Its Scripps Networks segment includes national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV, as well as entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. The networks reach nearly every United States television home through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC (PRTH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a solution provider in the payments and banking-as-a-service (BaaS) industry, operating at a scale of 1.2 million customers across its small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), business-to-business and enterprise channels. The Company has three segments. The SMB Payments segment provides full-service acquiring and payment-enabled solutions for business-to-consumer transactions, leveraging its proprietary software platform, distributed through independent sales organizations (ISO), direct sales and vertically focused independent software vendor (ISV) channels. The B2B Payments segment provides accounts payable (AP) automation solutions to corporations, software partners and financial institutions (FI), including Citibank, Visa and Mastercard. The Enterprise Payments segment provides embedded finance and BaaS solutions to customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

