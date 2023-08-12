Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/12/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

FORWARD AIR CORP (FWRD) is a small-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forward Air Corporation is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. The Company offers premium services that require precision execution, such as expedited transit, delivery during tight time windows and special handling. The Company's Expedited Freight segment operates a national network that provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. Expedited Freight segment offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services, including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage and other handling services. Its Intermodal segment provides first- and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads. The Intermodal segment also offers contract and container freight station (CFS) warehouse and handling services.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HF Sinclair Corporation is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. The Company's segments include Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Refining segment is involved in the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Renewables segment includes the operations of the Artesia, Cheyenne and Sinclair RDUs and the Artesia PTU. Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales. Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes the operations of its Petro-Canada Lubricants, Red Giant Oil and Sonneborn businesses in addition to specialty lubricant products produced at its Tulsa Refinery. The HEP segment includes all of the operations of HEP, which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets. It owns and operates about seven complex refineries.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

