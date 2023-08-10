Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/10/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC (TSQ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Townsquare Media, Inc. is a digital media and digital marketing solutions company. The Company's integrated and diversified products and solutions enable local, regional, and national advertisers to target audiences across multiple platforms, including digital, mobile, social, video, streaming, e-commerce, radio and events. Its segments include Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions encompasses Townsquare Interactive, its subscription digital marketing solutions business. Townsquare Interactive offers digital marketing solutions, on a subscription basis, to small and medium-sized businesses. The Digital Advertising includes digital advertising on its owned and operated digital properties and its digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising includes its local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ONEWATER MARINE INC (ONEW) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneWater Marine Inc. is a holding company and sole managing member of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC. It is a marine retailer in the United States with 100 retail locations, 12 distribution centers/warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 20 different states. Its segments include Dealerships and Distribution. The Dealership segment engages in the sale of new and pre-owned boats, arranges financing and insurance products, performs repair and maintenance services, offers marine related parts and accessories and offers slip and storage accommodations in certain locations. The Distribution segment engages in the manufacturing, assembly, and distribution primarily of marine-related products to distributors, big-box retailers and online retailers through a network of warehouses and distribution centers. It offers a range of branded parts and accessories, including jack plates, rigging parts, plumbing components, storage systems, and appearance, cleaning, and maintenance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

