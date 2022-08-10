Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. (WTI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company has interest in approximately 43 offshore producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deep-water. The Company's properties include Mississippi Canyon 243 (Matterhorn), Mississippi Canyon 582 (Medusa), Mississippi Canyon 698 (Big Bend), Mississippi Canyon 800 (Gladden),Viosca Knoll 823 (Virgo), Viosca Knoll 783 (Tahoe/SE Tahoe), Ewing Bank 910, Ship Shoal 349 (Mahogany), Ship Shoal 28, Main Pass 108, Magnolia Field, and Fairway. The Mississippi Canyon 243 field is located approximately 100 miles southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana in 2,552 feet of water.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC (MMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services. It provides its financing services through Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation. Its research, advisory and consulting services are designed to assist clients in forming their investment strategy and making transaction decisions. Its advisory services include opinions of value, operating and financial performance benchmarking analysis, and specific asset buy-sell strategies. The Company has investment sales and financing professionals in various offices in the United States and Canada that provide investment brokerage and financing services. It provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developer, lenders and pension fund advisors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (DVAX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing vaccines. The Company's products include HEPLISAV-B and CpG 1018. The HEPLISAV-B is indicated for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older. HEPLISAV-B is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine for adults. HEPLISAV-B is a sterile solution for injection presented in 0.5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes. The Company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. The Company is also engaged in developing CpG 1018 as a vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. HEPLISAV-B combines 1018, a toll-like receptor (TLR9) agonist adjuvant, and recombinant hepatitis B surface antigen (rHBsAg). It is primarily focused on adjuvanted vaccines for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), plague, Tdap, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, and shingles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

