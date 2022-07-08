Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is focused on creating a transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), to improve the lives of patients. The Company's mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane, or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a range of spectrum of diseases. It is developing vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. The Company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines for diverse applications. It has created modalities, including prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The Company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MODERNA INC

Full Guru Analysis for MRNA

Full Factor Report for MRNA

ATKORE INC (ATKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atkore Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets, as well as residential markets, and safety and infrastructure products for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electrical, and Safety & Infrastructure. The Electrical segment manufactures products used in the construction of electrical power systems, including conduit, cable, and installation accessories. This segment serves contractors in partnership with the electrical wholesale channel. The Safety & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures solutions, including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. These solutions are marketed to contractors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and end-users. It serves new non-residential construction, repair and remodel (MR&R), residential, OEM, and international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ATKORE INC

Full Guru Analysis for ATKR

Full Factor Report for ATKR

NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC. (NATH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nathan's Famous, Inc. is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under its Nathans brand, including its Nathans Beef Hot Dogs. The Company's segments include Branded Product Program, Product licensing, and Restaurant operations. The Branded Product Program segment is engaged in the sale of hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors who resell the products to foodservice operators. The Product licensing segment includes royalties, from licensing a range of its branded products, including its hot dogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries and additional products, through retail grocery channels and club stores throughout the United States. The Restaurant operations segment is engaged in the sale of its products at Company-owned restaurants and earns fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants, including its virtual kitchens. Its products are marketed for sale in approximately 79,000 locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for NATH

Full Factor Report for NATH

CROCS, INC. (CROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, operating in North and South America; the Asia Pacific, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), operating throughout Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its collection contains Croslite material, which is the Company's closed-cell resin brand that uses molded footwear technology. The Company markets its products in approximately 85 countries through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailers, and distributors. The Company's direct-to-consumer channel includes retail stores, e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces. Its products include Crocs, LiteRide and Jibbitz.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CROCS, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CROX

Full Factor Report for CROX

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.