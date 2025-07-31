Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/31/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

KONTOOR BRANDS INC (KTB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a global lifestyle apparel company. The Company designs, manufactures, procures, sells and licenses apparel, footwear and accessories. Its lifestyle, outdoor and workwear brands include Wrangler, Lee, and Helly Hansen. The Wrangler brand offers multiple sub-brands, collections and product lines within the Wrangler brand to target specific consumer demographics and consumer end-users, including 20X, Aura from the Women at Wrangler, Cowboy Cut, Premium Patch, Riggs Workwear, Rock 47, Rustler, Wrangler Retro, Wrangler Rugged Wear and Wrangler All Terrain Gear. The Lee segment offers denim, apparel, footwear and accessories for adults and children. The Lee brand offers multiple sub-brands, collections and product lines, including Lee101, Riders, Storm Rider, Lee MVP and Lee X. The Helly Hansen brand is an outdoor and workwear brand. Helly Hansen offers sub-brands, including Helly Hansen Sport and Helly Hansen Workwear.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

