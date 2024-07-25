Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/25/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - ADR (RBGLY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Reckitt) is a United Kingdom-based global consumer goods company. The Company's operating segments comprise the Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition business. The Hygiene portfolio works to eliminate dirt, germs, pests, and odors with products such as Lysol, Finish, Air Wick, Harpic and Mortein. The Company's Health portfolio offers various solutions that provide pain relief, protection, hygiene, and personal care to households across the world, through brands like Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils and Veet. The Nutrition business includes its infant and child nutrition, its adult nutrition and its range of vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS). Brands under Nutrition business include Enfa, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Airborne, Move Free and Neuriva. The Company's brands also include Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Finish, Durex, Mucinex, Enfamil and Move Free and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

