Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (SIGA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company's lead product, TPOXX (oral TPOXX), is an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The Company does not have a manufacturing infrastructure and does not intend to develop one for the manufacture of TPOXX. It uses contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to procure commercial raw materials and supplies, and to manufacture TPOXX. The Company's CMOs apply methods and controls in facilities, which are uses for manufacturing, processing, packaging, testing, analyzing and holding pharmaceuticals, which conform to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), the standard set by the FDA for manufacture and storage of pharmaceuticals intended for human use. For the manufacture of oral TPOXX, the Company uses the four CMOs, namely W.R. Grace and Company; Powdersize, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC, and Packaging Coordinators, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

